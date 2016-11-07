Chance to remember lost love ones by lighting up a life

There will be a chance to remember lost loved ones at an upcoming event in Skegness.

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice is counting down to its Light Up A Life celebrations, due to be held across eight locations in Lincolnshire in November and December.

The events offer bereaved families and friends the chance to join together and remember those dear to them who they have lost.

They feature readings, music, and a time for quiet reflection. Candles will also be lit in remembrance.

Each Light Up a Life celebration lasts between an hour and an hour-and-a-half, is free to attend and open to everyone, regardless of faith.

There is no need to book in advance.

The Skegness event will take place at The Storehouse, North Parade, on Sunday, November 27, at 2.30pm. For more information go to www.stbarna bashospice.co.uk.