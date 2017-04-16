Chance to celebrate Polish and English Saints in Skegness

People are invited to a fundraising lunch by the Skegness Polish Saturday School (SPEA) to celebrate the patron saints of England and Poland.

Organisers hope that residents of all backgrounds will come along to the lunch on April 23 to try Polish food and explore the Polish culture as they celebrate Saints George and Wojciech.

St Wojciech ANL-170413-172317001

Association Chair, Wojciech Pisarski, said: “It is important that children of Polish background should learn of the meaning of the patron saints of England and Poland to their respective cultures.

“Both saints are celebrated on April 23, so our Saturday School is teaching about their history and the children will be displaying their work at our celebration.

“By doing this they will be symbolising the integration of Polish families in the area.”

The lunch is at Philip Grove Community Centre at 12.30pm and costs £6.50 for a banquet of 20 different polish dishes.