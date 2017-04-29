Chance to be May Queen in Skegness

Do you have a little girl who just longs to be a princess?

Her dream could become true in Skegness this May Bank Holiday Monday.

The search for a Skegness May Queen, Prince and Princess takes place at Tower Gardens in Skegness from 10am.

Community volunteers Live and Learn are holding May Day celebration in Tower Gardens, with the support of Community Linx Radio.

As well as a May Queen competition, there will be Maypole dancing, Morris Men, stalls, children’s entertainment, bouncy castles and a climbing wall.

Ages for the May Queen competition are 7 to 16. Prizes wiill be donated by The Village Church Farm,

Hardys Animal Farm in Ingoldmells is also holding a special tractor weekend.

As well as historic and modern machinery on display, you can have a look and even sit in and start up some of the tractors.

There’ll be the combine harvester, tractors large and small, telehandlers and more.

In addition there’s Haystacks Indoor Playbarn and all of the fun of the farm.

And for those who love animals, there are plenty of farmyard friends to meet.

Lovers of the great British banger should head down to Batemans Brewery in Wainfleet. Their Beer and Sausage Festival is taking place all over the weekend.

See the listings below for overview of some of the attractions:

MONDAY

Batemans Brewery Beer and Sausage Festival, Wainfleet

Tractor Weekend at Hardys Animal Farm, Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells.

Live and Learn May Day celebration in Tower Gardens, May Queen competition, Maypole dancing, Morris Man, stalls, children’s entertainment, bouncy castles and a climbing wall. 10am to 4pm.

Garden Open Day, Visit Alford Manor House’s wonderful gardens, see the trees in blossom, the spring vegetables and flowers, and talk to the gardeners. The House and Museum of Rural Life will also be open, 10am to 4pm. Free entry.