Chance to be involved in this year’s SO Festival

If you have a passion for arts and culture the SO Festival Team is looking for your help.

Organisers are aiming to recruit 20 ambassadors aged 16 plus to play a vital role in the run up to and during the festival which returns June 27-July 2.

It will visit Spilsby, Horncastle, Alford and Mablethorpe before a finale weekend in Skegness on July 1-2.

Organisers say the role of the ambassadors will be to:

○ Be the face of SO Festival and talk all things SO to your family, friends, groups you are connected to, residents and visitors to the area.

○ Engage with existing audiences including residents, businesses, day visitors and families on holiday.

○ Explore new ways to engage with the targeted audience groups and provide high quality customer service.

○ Listen to audiences’ feedback and suggest ways forward.

○ Be responsible for taking on specific tasks that play to your strengths and interests.

○ Be passionate about the arts in your local community and want to learn more about festival life and event management.

Most importantly, they want people to have lots of fun, make new friends and ensure they get the best experience of festival life.

Wannabe ambassadors will need to attend a series of workshops before the festival.

If you would like to take part contact the SO Festival Team at so.festival@mvtlc.org or 01507 613449 to receive an Expression of Interest form to complete and return by Friday April 31, 2017. Visit www.sofestival.org/getinvolved for more information.