Chance of holiday in Ingoldmells for deserving family

Your stories could win a week’s holiday in a six-berth caravan in Ingoldmells.

Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans Facebook group wants to hear from people who deserve a holiday or know someone who does.

The opportunity to stay on the Sealands caravan park has been donated by group member Sarah O’Neill.

Also on offer is transport by Claire Cadman, a carvery by Jessica Earnshaw and groceries to the value of £50 by Teresa Marie Price and Jessica. To win the holiday, all readers have to do is join the Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans Facebook group, find the post and inbox stories to Teresa Marie Price.

Teresa said: “It could be that a family with a child with disabilities need a holiday or someone getting over a family loss.”

The deadline is November 30 and six judges will pick five finalists. Members of the Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans Facebook group will then pick the winner.