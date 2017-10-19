Ceremony marks opening of affordable homes scheme in Skegness

The latest development in a scheme to provide much needed affordable rural housing will be opened in Skegness next week.

Saxon Fields, which has been developed by the Waterloo Housing Group, consists of 168 new homes and a community hub facility off Lincoln Road.

Ninety out of 100 affordable homes have so far been built on the 1.12-hectare brownfield site and the original scheme has been enlarged, meaning a further 68 homes will now be added by the summer of 2018.

Other partners include East Lindsey District Council, Chestnut Homes and the Homes and Communities Agency.

The community hub and housing scheme has been made possible thanks to the Unlocking Rural Housing Programme, which is bringing affordable housing to the Borough of Boston and East Lindsey.

It has benefited from £4.2m of funding in the first round of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP’s Growth Deal negotiated with the government and aims to help build 419 affordable homes on priority housing sites in and around Boston and Skegness.

“It’s a great pleasure to see this development completed successfully,” said David Dexter, Deputy Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.

“We funded this scheme because we recognise the importance of housing to the local economy, and the contribution which housing makes to growth.

“That’s why, in the very first Growth Deal which we negotiated with the government, we developed our £4.2m Unlocking Rural Housing Programme.

“Our programme plays an important role in enabling housing sites to be developed, and we look forward to working with our partners on similar projects in the future.”

An opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, followed by refreshments in the community hub.