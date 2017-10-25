CCTV released after Christmas gift sets theft from Boots in Skegness

Police have released CCTV images of a couple they would like to speak to after Christmas gift sets were stolen from Boots in Skegness.

A man and woman were captured on CCTV and police believe they can help with the theft investigation.

CCTV images have been released following the theft of Christmas gift sets from Boots in Skegness. ANL-171025-101604001

The incident occurred in the store on Lumley Road on Monday, October 16.

Police say they would especially like to speak to the female, described as waring a coloured t-shirt, dark coloured trousers, and having blonde hair in a ponytail, as we believe she could help with our enquiries.

If you have any information on the identity of the individuals, or information relating to the incident, please call 101 and quote incident 129 of 17 October.