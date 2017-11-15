Cause still unknown after fire on industrial estate in Skegness

The cause of a fire at a disused building on an industrial estate in Skegness is still unknown.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were alerted to Heath Road at 3.38pm yesterday.

Crews from Skegness, Spilsby and Alford were scrambled to the scene - a row of small industrial units on the site previously used by gypsies - and soon had the fire under control.

Police were also in attendance and closed Heath Road while the fire was being extinguished.

A spokesman tweeted: “Hose reels and breathing apparatus used to extinguish. Fan now in use to ventilate building. No injuries reported.”

This wasn’t the first time this year emergency services have been called to premises on the industrial estate.

Police closed Heath Road when fire broke out at an industrial unit in Skegness. ANL-171115-082833001

In February, an investigation was launched following a fire at the nearby Yorkshire Country Meats abattoir.