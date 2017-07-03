Cash up for grabs for East Lindsey small businesses

Small businesses wishing to fund projects in East Lindsey are being invited to apply for grants from a £49,500 pot of cash.

Round three of East Lindsey District Council’s Micro Business Grant opens today to help businesses of up to nine employees.

The cash can fund activities such as staff development, digital sales, marketing activity, business planning and accessing new markets and will cover 50 per cent of the total project costs up to a maximum of £3,000.

Applications for small capital investments, such as machinery will also be considered.

In 2016-17, £20,805 was awarded to 10 businesses in East Lindsey during rounds one and two.

Coun Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “The Fund is about supporting micro businesses to grow by contributing towards the essential investment that can help a business to realise its potential.

East Lindsey District Councils Micro Business Grant has opened to applications with �49,500 available to fund projects. ANL-170207-103155001

“It’s important that we continue to support local businesses which help to boost the economy of East Lindsey and employ local people.

“We very much look forward to receiving and considering applications over the coming weeks.”

To learn more about the grant, or to apply, please contact the Economic Development Team on 01507 601111, email MGB@e-lindsey.gov.uk or visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/mbg