Carp delivery helps put Revesby reservoir on national fishing stage.

Revesby Estate is building on its carp stocks by stocking several handpicked large carp, in its latest step to put it on the national fishery stage.

Alongside stocking from highly-regarded fish breeders, the Estate is also breeding its own unique Revesby original carp in three breeding ponds.

A Revesby Estate spokesman said: “Our mission is to provide the perfect fishing experience and become a fishery of national importance.

“Set within the stunning Revesby Estate, the Revesby fisheries is home to two annual membership fishing lakes, the main reservoir at 35 acres ,and the black Wong at 4 acres. Both waters are stocked with quality fish stocks.”

The spokesman added: “A carp can live up to 100 years. Under good conditions a carp can put on up to five pounds of weight in a year, and the current largest carp caught in the UK is over 70 pounds.”

• The Revesby Estate fishing membership year runs from April 1 to March 31.

For more information please contact the estate office on 01507 568395.