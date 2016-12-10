Carol produced in Skegness warns about Christmas crime

A carol is spreading the word in song to prevent crime this Christmas. Skegness Crime Prevention Panel have presented town councillors with a flyer of the carol they have reproduced with the help of a donation from the council. Steve Hinsley, secretary of the Panel, said: “We are using a Christmas carol to raise awareness of the Christmas presents that are stolen at this time of year.” Copies have been distributed around town warning people to keep gifts out of view to avoid temptation by criminals: “On the first day of Christmas, your gifts for all to see,,,,and they could be stolen from you”.

Mr Hinsley said: “We’ve used the carol before but over the years the wording has changed because gifts have changed.

The carol that is singing out the message about Christmas crime prevention. ANL-161012-091206001

”Now we have lines like ‘Sister Sophie’s tablet’.”