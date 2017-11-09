Care worker who visits Skegness banned for drink driving

A care worker with a previous conviction for drunk driving, has been banned from driving for almost four years after he admitted again driving with excess alcohol.

Jeffrey Keith Roadknight, 64, of Hurns End, Old Leake, was involved in a single vehicle accident in his car in Warth Lane, Skegness at 4pm on October 12 and gave a positive breath test.

He was found to have a reading of 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Roadknight was a care worker looking after people in their own homes so obviously there would be a problem after he was banned from driving, but he hoped he would still be able to work in circumstances when a person needed two carers.

She said he had drunk vodka mixed with fruit juice which he had thought would lessen the effects of the alcohol.

The magistrates banned Roadknight from driving for 40 months but offered him the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 40 weeks.

He was also fined £208 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.