Caravanners in fight over new licences

Caravanners on a site at Ingoldmells claim they are being driven out by a new policy that they argue would make it hard for them to afford to stay long-term.

An online i-petition has been launched by owners on Kingfisher, which is run by East Lindsey District Council, objecting to proposals which extend the one-year licence but put a 15-year limit on the private sale of vans on site and call for replacement over that age.

The petition has already attracted more than 440 signatures – and is supported by caravanners on the site in Sea Lane who gathered for a special meeting on Saturday.

It asks East Lindsey District Council to reconsider its proposal and claims there has been no consultation with caravanners to give them a ‘fair hearing’.

Donna Podmore, of the Kingfisher Caravan Owners’ Forum, said she has six or seven vans on the site - some of them costing £60,000. She said: “People can’t afford that again when the vans are 15 years old.

“Most people spend a lot of money upgrading them - putting in double glazing and renewing upholstery – but this policy gives them no incentive to do so. If they sold them off site they wouldn’t get as much for them.

“If it wasn’t for the caravanners who look after their vans, it wouldn’t be the site it is today.”

Sharon Bolger, whose caravan is 15 years old, has been able to negotiate an extension on her one-year licence but says there were many worried caravanners.

She said: “A good caravan costs £60,000 and there are many elderly people on here who can’t afford to buy another one.

“When people buy a caravan they think it’s for life. So long as it is in good condition and certificates are up to date it should be.”