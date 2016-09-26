Caravan fire in Skegness

Three fire crews were called to tackle a fire involving a derelict caravan in Drummond Road, Skegness, yesterday (Sunday).

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm.

Crews were called in from Spilsby, Alford and Boston. The blaze was put out with two hose reels.

The cause of the fire has not been given by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Shortly before 3pm, fire crews from Skegness were called to Rumbold Lane, Wainfleet, where trees were on fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the cause of that blaze was accidental.