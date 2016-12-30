Car ploughs through pub wall at Wainfleet St Mary

Occupants of a pub in Wainfleet St Mary have described the moment a car slid off the road in the ice and ploughed through the wall, stopping just inches from the property.

Andy Smith, manager of the Barkham Arms on Wainfleet Bank, said he and his wife Kelly were woken up by “a loud thud” when the accident happened around 7.15am this morning.

He said: “We were asleep when it happened and were woken up by a loud thud.

“I got out of bed and looked through the window and saw a car had slid off the road in the ice and smashed the wall to bits.

“It finished up really close to the pub and the conservatory. Luckily the driver wasn’t hurt.

“But it was all a bit of a shock.”

Mr Smith explained a similar accident happened last year in icy conditions.

He said: “We’ve already had to rebuild the wall once and now we are having to do it again.”

In spite of the accident, the pub is open for business. Mrs Smith said: “It’s very icy out there and we would just ask drivers to take care and slow down.”