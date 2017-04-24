Car gets stuck on bollard in police chase at Burgh le Marsh

Burgh le Marsh was at the centre of a police car chase drama this morning after what is believed to be a stolen vehicle got stuck on a bollard in a slip road.

Villagers have described two police cars chasing a white 4x4 down Brewery Street, turning left at the end down a slip road running alongside to Chapman Avenue.

The bollard was smashed when a stolen car got stuck on it on a slip road from Brewery Street in Burgh-le-Marsh. ANL-170424-084016001

There it got stuck on a bollard.

A resident living opposite said: “The driver had tried to ram it but got stuck.

“We heard this noise about 5.30am that sounded like someone running on the gravel down the side of our house.

“Two people had got out of the vehicle and police chasing one of them down Chapman Avenue and the other down the side of the property.

“A neighbour said one of them had tried to get over their fence but we believe they were both caught.

“We wanted to get up early this morning to get the bus into town - but not this early.”

More on this as we get it.

The stolen car that got stuck on a bollard in Burgh-le-Marsh being towed away. ANL-170424-084747001