Car collides with wall in Butlins

Emergency services were called after a car hit a wall in the Butlins resort in Ingoldmells last night (Wednesday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed they were called to the incident at 10.15pm.

The car which collided with an apartment wall in Butlins resort in Ingoldmells. Photo: Sara Aleagha

They confirmed no-one had been injured and there was no structural damage caused to the building.

Eye witnesses reported seeing car headlights come through a gap before seeing the vehicle on the walkway and collide with the apartment wall.

They reported that only half an hour before the incident five or six children were playing in the area.

Lincolnshire Police said investigations were ongoing into the incident.