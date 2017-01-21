‘Can you out shout wind?’ – then you could be Skegness Town Crier

Oyez, Oyez, Oyez - Skegness Town Council is seeking to recruit a Town Crier.

An advert on the council’s website asks, “Can you command a crowd and out shout the wind? Do you like dressing-up?”

The applicant for the unpaid position should be over 18. A Town Crier costume (except shoes) will be provided.

Steve Larner, town clerk, said advertising for a town crier was the idea of Coun Danny Brookes, who will be Mayor in May. He said: “Having a Town Crier will help the Town Council promote Skegness and bring an additional focus at local events in support of the Mayor. The council hopes to have the Town Crier in post for the new season.”.

To apply, write to the Town Clerk at the Town Hall on North Parade, setting out why the council should choose you.

Closing date is noon Friday, February 6.