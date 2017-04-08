Can you help mum’s fundraising ball?

An Ingoldmells mum who is hosting a fundraising ball to thank the hospitals that saved her baby son’s life is appealing for donations of raffle and auction prizes.

Danielle Stoakes’ son Reggie was born three months premature, weighing just 2lb 7oz, and she kept a heartrending picture diary of her little boy’s battle to live. It has been followed on Facebook by nearly 1,500 people.

She has sold all 200 tickets for her Great Gatsby theme ball on Friday, June 16, at the Southview Park Hotel in Skegness, but is appealing for any businesses or organisations to donate prizes for the raffle and auction. Money raised will go towards Lincoln County Hospital and Bradford Royal Infirmary, which both helped Reggie, who will be two years old in June.

Danielle said: “Fresh Fitness in Skegness has donated a fitness package, we have a stay at the Holiday Inn Express and a three course meal at TapHouse in Lincoln but we still need more big prizes. We’re also looking for sponsorship of the tables which are £40 a table.”

Call Danielle on 07775 446610 if you can help.