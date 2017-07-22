Can Mayor change ‘Anywhere but Skegness’ Lotto ad woman’s mind?

Skegness’ Mayor is determined to change a woman’s mind about Skegness after she shot into the limelight following a controversial Lotto ad.

In the advert seen on television, the public are asked where they would go on holiday if the won the Lottery.

Gina Parkin, of Leeds, appears at the end of the advert and says “anywhere but Skegness”.

Our story resulted in numerous people complaining that, once again, Skegness has been ridiculed.

In an interview with the BBC, Ms Parkin said she had previously been to Skegness at night and “there was a little bit too much alcohol for me”.

Since then, Coun Danny Brookes has invited her to the resort to visit some of the local attractions and she is due in town today

Coun Brookes said: “I’m looking forward to meeting Gina and changing her mind about Skegness.

“She is coming in daylight so I’ll do my very best to win her over.”

The advert has also been mentioned in a This England blog ‘Good Old Skeggy’ by Stephen Garnett, who welcomed Coun Brookes’ efforts.

Mr Garnett wrote yesterday: “Whether picnicking on the beach (winner of several Blue Flag awards for cleanliness, where donkey rides are on offer), visiting Natureland Seal Sanctuary, taking in a show at the Embassy Theatre, going ten-pin bowling on the pier or losing herself in the new, family-friendly Aquarium (“a watery world full of pirate adventure”), I am sure there will be more than enough to make Gina change her opinion.

“As you would expect, there are many hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfast establishments in Skegness. I hope that one of them will be ready to welcome Gina when she arrives for her summer holiday in 2018!”

