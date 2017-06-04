Campaign to help support 1100 children

A Lincolnshire charity is aiming to reach 1100 children by next year through its home visiting scheme by recruiting more family support mentors.

Home-Start Lincolnshire is launching a campaign during National Volunteers Week.

Families find it hard to cope for all sorts of reasons which may include illness, disability, post-natal depression, bereavement, relationship breakdown or just the demands of a young family.

Weekly visits provide practical and emotional support, often the simple act of providing a listening ear is what gets a family through the week. This support reduces family isolation, increases parents’ skills and confidence and widens families’ links with their communities with the ultimate aim of making children’s lives happier and more fulfilled.

Family support mentors play a key role in the changes Home-Start can make in these children’s lives.

A spokesman said: “It’s not rocket science, it’s just one parent sharing time with another parent.”

Family Support Mentors are fully supported into their role by attending a short induction course and ongoing support as well as access to further training and development opportunities.

If you would like to help or find out more about Home-Start, call 01507 308030, email enquiries@homestartlincolnshire.co.uk or visit Facebook (@hslincs) and Twitter (@HomeStartLincs)