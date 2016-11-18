Callous thief steals Poppy Appeal collection box from shop in Spilsby

‘Help us find the scum who did this’ – this is the plea from Poppy Appeal volunteers after a callous thief stole a collection box from a shop in Spilsby.

The shocking theft was discovered when the owners of Timeless Interiors in High Street opened up on Monday.

Michael Lenton, of the Spilsby branch of the RBL, said: “Is nothing sacred anymore? Whoever is responsible has stolen from people who gave their lives so we all could live in a democratic society.

“You can be the most down and out person in the world but nothing can excuse doing this.

“The owners of the shop are devastated and so upset they have given us a donation themselves.”

It is believed the thief struck some time between Friday and opening time on Monday. A table lamp was also from the shop.

The theft follows a successful Remembrance Day parade on Sunday, when many residents lined the streets to watch the Royal British Legion standard bearers and local organisations and youth groups march from the Market Place to St James Church.

More than 35 volunteers have taken part in this year’s Poppy Appeal in the Spilsby area, which also covers Old Bolingbroke, East Keal, Langton, Partney and Great Steeping.

There were 114 Poppy Appeal boxes across the area, 82 in outlets and 32 at Sainsbury’s supermarket in Spilsby.

Last year the Spilsby and district branch raised more than £9,997 to help war veterans and their families.

Mr Lenton said: “Each year thanks to the generosity of local people our appeal has grown. We are appealing to anyone who knows anything about this appalling theft to get in touch with me or the police. We want the scum who did this caught and shamed.”

A spokesman for the police said: “This is incident 95 of 14th that was reported on Monday morning. It involves the theft of the poppy box and a table lamp from Timeless Interiors in the High Street.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting incident 95 of 14th or call Mr Lenton on 01790 753074.