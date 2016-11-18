Call to stub out illicit sales

Lincolnshire Trading Standards is encouraging residents to come forward and share information about the sale of illicit tobacco.

“Brands such as Jin Ling, Pect, Fest and Richman are being sold in the county,” said Ian Newell, business and public protection manager at Lincolnshire County Council.

“Cracking down on these illicit cigarettes continues to be a priority for us, and we are continuing to work with HMRC and Lincolnshire Police.

“These brands of cigarette are particularly dangerous because they don’t go out when not actively being smoked, potentially causing a horrendous house fire, like in the sad case of 71 year old June Buffham from Spalding in 2012.”

The trading standards team is urging residents to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if they have seen or suspect anyone selling illegal cigarettes.