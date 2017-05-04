Call to be lifeline for cancer patients in Skegness

A cancer sufferer has spoken of the tremendous support she receives from Macmillan volunteers – and now you could be a lifeline too.

Jeannie Riley from Skegness was diagnosed with bladder cancer in May 2003 following a cystoscopy, which resulted in finding a large tumour.

Although the operation to remove her bladder and create a new one using her intestines was successful, her bladder has now stopped working as efficiently. She has to self-catheterize seven times a day as well as have a special diet, and says she finds this change so difficult, sometimes she feels like giving up.

Three years ago, it was suggested the Macmillan Skegness Direct Volunteering Scheme might be able to give her emotional and practical support.

Jeannie became a widow soon after moving to Skegness so was dealing with her condition on her own.

Ruth Meeds, Macmillan Lead Volunteer, visited Jeannie for a cup of tea and took her to hospital appointments.

Jeannie said, “Ruth is the most wonderful person.

“She has been a real lifeline for me and has become a true friend.”

Now Macmillan Cancer Support are urgently asking for new volunteers in Skegness.

The local Macmillan fundraising group has been going strong for over 20 years. In this time, local volunteers have managed to raise over £600,000 for local services that support people affected by cancer.

Jamie Davenport, local fund raising manager, said: “Volunteers are vital to the charity’s services in the area.”

An informal gathering for anyone interested in helping is at The Welcome Inn in Old Burgh Road at 6.30pm tonight (Thursday). Visit www.macmillan.org.uk