Call for votes to help keep Skegness coast safe

Volunteers keeping our coast safe need your help to get vital funding for a new watchstation.

The Skegness National Coatwatch Institution is applying for a £25,000 grant to the Aviva Community Fund towards the £30,000 building, which will be used 365-days-a-year.

Clive Pouncey, station manager at Skegness NCI station, said: “Since HM Coastguard withdrew its service from the region, NCI has filled the visual surveillance role.

“For 11 years at Skegness volunteers have been instrumental in over 1000 recorded incidents, interventions and rescues, reporting to the tasking asset through HM Coastguard, or by intervention, preventing an incident from occurring.

“The purpose of the project is to provide a National Coastwatch (NCI) station from which to maintain a 365-days-a-year, daylight, visual surveillance to the Skegness beaches, shoreline and coastal waters area, and to spot, plot, report and prevent incidents.

“The project exists as a result of the reluctant withdrawal from the previous station, although the service has been maintained, operating temporarily from a loaned mobile trailer.”

In 2013, prior to losing the permanent watch station, Skegness NCI was awarded the prestigious Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

It is supported by RNLI, HM Coastguard, town, district and county councils and Seafarers UK.

Mr Pouncey said: “Few Coastguard Centres have a view of the coast, operating mainly with electronics. NCI fills that ‘eyes on’ role by providing this valuable and unequalled service using volunteers trained to HM Coastguard and RYA professional standards.”

The application has been accepted and is now at the voting stage. To show your support, visit https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/16-1635