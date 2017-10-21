Call for volunteers to help make town ‘sparkle’

Spilsby is set to ‘sparkle’ thanks to a community group who are planning to clear the way for the town to return to its former glory.

An autumn clean is taking place over the weekend and organisers the Spilsby Community Led Plan are calling for volunteers to join them to clear the streets of litter.

It is the first action day of a regeneration plan following a community event in July, when residents were given the opportunity to say what they thought was good or bad about the town.

Results of the survey will be revealed next month, but in the meantime the group is preparing the way tomorrow (Sunday) with its ‘Make Spilsby Sparkle’ event.

Community Led Plan secretary Bonny Smith said: “People told us what they wanted and the Community Led Plan Group and Spilsby Town Council are now keen to push it forward.

“The group thought a good way to kick start the revitalisation of Spilsby was with a clean up and get some community engagement going and civic pride.

“We want as many people as possible to join us on Sunday to make the town sparkle.”

Volunteers are invited to meet at the Franklin Statue tomorrow (Sunday) at 10am. People are needed to wash benches, road signs, litter pick and paint signs. It is also hoped the local Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew will be there to help with washing the larger signs.

Children under 12 are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be refreshments in the New Life Centre from 12.30pm.