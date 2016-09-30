Cakes go down a treat for World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

It’s the one day of the year your don’t have to feel guilty about eating cakes and members of the community in the Skegness area have been doing the charity proud.

Pupils at Skegness Primary Academy wore green and baked cakes for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Bar waitress Claire Dring serving cakes at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness for the Macmillan Worl'd Biggest Coffee Morning. ANL-160930-170703001

In Skegness it was coffee and cakes all day at the Grosvenor House Hotel. Bar waitress Claire Dring was serving up some very tempting treats prepared in the kitchen and said the response was very good.

Sampling them was Katharine Barker and her daughter, Carline. Katharine said: “We always try and find an event for the World’s Biggest Coffee morning. We’ve enjoyed our cakes today.”

Don’t worry if you think you’ve missed out. Tomorrow (Saturday) volunteers from the Village Church Farm museum in Skegness are joining forces with Skegness Macmillan Volunteer Befriending Support Group to raise funds at a family fun day.

The Town Crier will start proceedings at 10.30pm and there will be balloon modelling and lots of other entertainment at the venue in Church Road South until 3.30pm.