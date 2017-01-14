Cadets claim prizes in county contest

They were a fit bunch down at the Skegness detachment of the Army Cadet Force, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

Members entered the county athletics competitions at Boston’s new sports centre and came away with several wins to their credit back in 2004.

Dean Roberts won three competitions – the 800m and 1500m races, the discus throw and he got his county colours for the Eastern region Cross Country representing Lincolnshire.

Another to gain her county colours in the cross-country section was Vanessa Harlow who also qualified for the regional cross-country.

Luke Buckenham won the junior boys javelin throw while another strong-armed cadet was Martin Holmes who won the junior boys’ shot put at 7.31m. Daniel Seal and Anthony Davison were part of the winning team in the 4x100m intermediate boys’ relay along with two cadets from the Crowland and Spalding detachment.

And finally Kellie Bradshaw won the junior girls’ shot put with a throw of 6.88m so you could say they were the magnificent seven!

Pictured (back, from left) are Cadets Luke Buckenham, Daniel Seal and Vanessa Harlow with (front) Sgt Anthony Davison and Cadets Kellie Bradshaw and Martin Holmes.