‘By George, we’ve got no dragon’: Can you help Skegness event?

A community group is appealing for a dragon for their St George’s Day celebration in Skegness.

Coun Maggie Gray, one of the volunteers at Live and Learn, posted the plea on Facebook this morning as a reminder for the event in Tower Gardens, Sunday.

She said: “We still need stalls to fill up and we will have fun and frolics with St George and (hopefully) the Dragon. A fair maiden is waiting in the wings!!!

“Do we have anyone who has a dragon costume that could be our dragon?

“The weather forecast is good. There is children’s entertainment with rides, bouncy castles and fairground stalls.”

The event starts at 10am until 4pm.

A special lunch is also taken place to unite communities from different nationalities.

It is being hosted by the Skegness Polish Saturday School (SPEA) at Philip Grove Community Centre recognising the patron saints of England and Poland – Saints George and Wojciech who are celebrated on the same day.

Students from Skegness Academy will be serving cakes and desserts to help raise funds for their appeal to travel to Lourdes as carers for sick and disabled pilgrims.

Special guests include the Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edgington and the High Sherriff of Lincolnshire, Mrs Jill Hughes, as guests of honour.

The lunch starts at 12.30pm and there will be a banquet of 20 different traditional Polish dishes at a price of £6.50.