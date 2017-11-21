Butlins including Skegness finalist in fish and chip Oscars

Skegness could soon be flying the flag for fish and chips once more - thanks to Butlins.

Butlins who have a resort at Skegness has been named as one of the UK’s top three foodservice operators serving fish and chips as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards organised by Seafish.

Skegness was once famous for ‘fish and chip alley’ in High Street - but many of these shops have now closed.

Shortlisted as a finalist for the Best Foodservice Operator Award – one of 15 categories in the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards – Butlins will now compete against Foundry 34 in Penrith, Cumbria and The Marcia Inn in Bishopthorpe, York for the top title in this award category.

This category is open to all general foodservice outlets, including but not limited to hotels, restaurants, pubs and cafes, where fish and chips is included on the menu but is not the core offering. To reach this stage of the competition, finalists have been assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria including responsible sourcing policies, supplier relationships, preparation and cooking techniques, menu diversification, staff training and development and customer service.

Over the coming weeks, the businesses will face additional mystery diner judging audits to assess customer service and the quality of fish and chips on offer. This final stage of competition judging will determine the overall national winner who will be announced at the 30th anniversary awards ceremony.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “From hotels and pubs to canteens and cafés, more and more general foodservice businesses are serving-up their own take on our nation’s favourite takeaway – and are doing so at a very high standard.

“Our finalists don’t solely focus on producing fish and chips, but nevertheless serve some of the best product in our trade - proof that you can taste amazing fish and chips in an ever increasingly large variety of different eateries.”

The winner of the Best Foodservice Operator Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 30th anniversary ceremony in London on 25 January 2018.

For more information visit www.fishandchipawards.com or follow @FishNChipAwards #FishNChipAwards.

