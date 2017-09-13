Butlins in Skegness supporting safe sex week

Skegness residents can find out more about practicing safe sex this week in support of Sexual Health Week.

Lincolnshire Integrated Health Service (LISH), run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, provides advice, testing and treatment for all aspects of sexual health, including contraception.

LISH will be supporting a call by The Family Planning Association, who have themed this year’s campaign on promoting more open discussions about safe sex and content.

Staff from the Terrence Higgins Trust will host information stands at Butlins, in Roman Bank, on Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16. Heidi Shooter, advanced sexual health practitioner for LISH, said: “Our staff will be joined by colleagues from the Terrence Higgins Trust to talk through any worries or concerns, as well as providing C-Card and sexual health advice.”