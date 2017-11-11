Businesses in Skegness area get healthcheck

Skegness area businesses are being encouraged to take part in a survey by the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce.

The Quarterly Economic Survey (QES) is now live and will remain open until November 27.

For businesses that don’t know, the QES is a business survey which provides a health check on local businesses in Lincolnshire. It asks a series of questions regarding recruitment, finances, employment, sales and orders, confidence, difficulties as well as many others.

All results from the survey are collated to show real trends, issues and challenges at a local level, and intelligence from the survey is key to shaping the frequency and type of support provided to Lincolnshire’s business economy.

Simon Beardsley, Chief Executive at Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce said: “As good business practice it is imperative that local businesses participate and fill out the survey in order to provide an accurate and detailed picture of the local economy.

“All responses are seen from senior officials at Downing Street, as well as government at a local and national level, the HM Treasury and the Bank of England’s Monetary Committee.

“The results show real and timely data for anyone wishing to understand the economic shifts in Lincolnshire and it is always interesting to examine these shifts to understand more broadly how well our business community is performing.

“The unfiltered information we can access from QES can underpin strategic decisions to ensure we grow in the right way.

“It is our responsibility as business professionals to provide local input and see how we measure against other areas in the UK”.

Anyone who works for a business in Lincolnshire can take part. You don’t need to be a Director or CEO. It takes roughly 1-2 minutes to fill in and your support will really help make a difference.

The British Chambers of Commerce Quarterly Economic Survey is the largest and most representative independent business survey of its kind in the UK. Businesses are questioned on a wide range of issues, including: home sales and orders, export sales and orders, employment prospects, investment, recruitment difficulties, cash flow, confidence and price pressures.

The QES is the first economic indicator of the quarter, published in advance of official figures.