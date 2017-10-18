Businesses gather for launch of £3m Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID

Final preparations are being made for the launch of a major £3million strategy to bring growth and investment to the coastal area near Skegness.

More than 100 businesses will gather at tonight’s launch event for the Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID to hear the team’s vision for the future and discover how success has been achieved in other part of the county.

BID manager Lisa Collins will host the event at Blue Anchor’s flagship venue Woody’s Bar and Restaurant in Ingoldmells.

Lisa said: “This is a great venue to hold the event, showcasing business growth and investment on the Lincolnshire Coast.

”Tonight will also be a great opportunity to hear first hand from the Lincoln team how they have worked together to enhance the local visitor economy.”

She will be joined by her new team members, Marketing and PR Executive Carl Lawrence and Project Co-ordinator Lee Roberts.

Joining them will be the board of directors, who represent businesses from the BID area.

Also speaking at the event are Matt Corrigan, from Lincoln BIG, and Lydia Rusling from Visit Lincoln. The West End Jersey Boys will be providing entertainment.

Lisa said: “This is both a challenging and exciting time for the area.

“Our aim is to re-brand the whole stretch of the Lincolnshire Coast, and surrounding villages, improving our marketing, and put on more and new exciting events throughout the year to support all sectors of the tourism business community.

“Funding will also be used to enhance and improve the local area and offer business support. Projects will come from consultation with local businesses.

“we will provide a strong and united voice to represent all sectors.”