WATCH: From twerking builders to Scottish football fans: 10 most complained-about adverts in 2016

The Advertising Standards Authority has released the 10 most complained-about adverts from last year. The list includes MoneySuperMarket's dance-off, Paddy Power's Euro 2016 advert featuring Scottish fans, and jokes about disability in Maltesers commercials. But of the complaints made about the top 10 adverts in the list, none were upheld by the broadcasting watchdog