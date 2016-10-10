Tesco to ‘fine’ shoppers who wrongly park in disabled and parent and child bays

Tesco is to introduce fines for people who wrongly park in disabled or parent and child bays at its stores.

The supermarket giant is to use a mobile app to allow staff to report the misuse of parking spaces.

Anyone who is reported for incorrectly using the spaces will receive a fine of £40, if it is paid within 14 days. If not, the amount could rise to £70.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Many of our disabled customers rely on our disabled parking bays, so we’ve introduced our self-monitoring initiative to highlight the importance of using the bays properly, making it fairer and easier for everyone to find a parking space in Tesco.”

The scheme has been trialled in 81 stores where the company say colleagues and customers have noticed a positive impact. It is now being rolled out to over 200 stores.

The company says it makes no money from running the scheme but is doing it to help customers who need to use the spaces.

The handheld devices are shared and will move between stores.