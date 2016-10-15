Star chef conjures up Polish feast for couple

Rising culinary star Damian Wawrzyniak will help make a couple’s wedding dream come true as he serves up a Polish feast for the 100th wedding reception at The Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness.

Chef Wawrzyniak, who recently appeared on BBC Breakfast, cooked up a storm in Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen kitchen and wowed queen of cakes and Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry with a traditional Easter dish earlier this year, was invited to prepare an authentic Polish Feast by hotel owner Russell Sparkes.

Chef Damian Wawrzyniak (second left)

While groom Dennis is English, his bride Lucyna is Polish and dreamed of a traditional Polish wedding for her special day.

The event will mark both the 100th wedding reception and the first Polish reception to be performed at the hotel in North Parade.

Chef Wawrzyniak will serve as head chef for both the wedding breakfast and evening buffet, and has worked with the bride and groom to create a truly, personal and ‘utterly memorable’ special menu, with the dishes all based on traditional Polish fare.