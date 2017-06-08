Skegness woman’s jobs venture for community

A young Skegness woman has launched a venture designed to help people in the area find work – and businesses find workers.

Non-profit organisation Skegness Jobs is the brainchild of Claire Millitt, 21.

Based at Skegness Library, it sees her provide the public with free careers advice at weekly, two-hour drop-in sessions (Mondays, 2pm to 4pm).

A Facebook page (search for Skegness Jobs), meanwhile, allows businesses to advertise themselves for free.

Claire, who is currently studying for an Open University degree in business, says the venture allows her to gain experience in a field she would like to pursue as a career – that is, careers and recruitment.

However, it all started, back in January, as ‘just a hobby’, she said.

“I knew there was quite a high unemployment rate in Skegness. I thought I could do something to give back to the local community,” said Claire.

Drawing on her experience and training in the field, it has seen her help find work for more than 20 people in the past two months.

“The feedback has been really good,” she said, thanking library staff – in particular Kathryn Simonds – for their help with the sessions.