Skegness Takeaway prosecuted for 'dirty and damaged' kitchen and food contamination issues

The owner of a takeaway in Skegness has been fined and given a zero food hygiene rating after a number of serious food safety offences.

The owner of Lee Garden Chinese Takeaway on Roman Bank, Skegness, has been prosecuted after failing to address a number of food hygiene issues.

Photos from the inspection of Lee Garden Chinese Takeaway in Skegness

East Lindsey District Council inspected Mr Fu Yu Li’s premises in May this year and found dirty and damaged surfaces in the kitchen and dirty food equipment including sieves, rice cooker and food container. There were also food contamination issues identified. Mr Li was given a hygiene rating of ‘zero’ by the Council’s Food Safety Service and a prosecution was taken forward by the Council.

The offences included:

* Failure to maintain the premises in a sound, clean and hygienic condition.

* Failure to maintain articles and equipment that come into contact with food in a hygienic condition.

* Failure to protect foods from risk of contamination.

* Failure to follow food safety procedures.

Appearing at Boston Magistrates Court, Mr Fu Yu Li pleaded guilty to the offences and received a fine of £419.00, and was ordered to pay costs of £977.46.

Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, Councillor Sandra Harrison, said: “Numerous serious food safety offences were seen during the inspection of this premises. Whilst we try to work with food premises to ensure that they comply to the legal standards, when significant risks such as these are seen we feel more formal action is justified to ensure public safety”.