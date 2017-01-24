Skegness shop has late night licence refused after police raise concerns over way it’s run

A Skegness shop has been refused permission to stay open until 2am after police raised concerns over the way it was run.

Tower Mini Market in Sandbeck, Drummond Road, failed to persuade East Lindsey District Council to allow the extension of the stores opening hours until 2am in a hearing held at the council offices at Manby yesterday, Monday January 23.

The store had submitted an application to vary their opening hours until 2am each Friday and Saturday night, then midnight throughout the rest of the week.

The Alcohol Licensing Team from Lincolnshire Police had objected to this application and presented their concerns at the hearing. The Sub-Committee agreed with the Police that in its application the premises had both failed to identify the possible risks that extending opening hours introduced or offer robust conditions that would reduce those risks.

Sergeant Kim Enderby from the Alcohol Licensing Team said, “When we initially received the application, officers from my team visited the store to check how they were operating.

“Unfortunately we found that they were breaching a number of conditions already on their licence, so there was little confidence that they could successfully manage additional conditions.

“The Night Time Economy in Skegness is a vibrant and enjoyable one. This is because those businesses that open during this period operate with robust conditions in place, supported by the Local Policing Teams.

“There are different challenges to any venue which opens between 11pm and 3am. To seek to open during this period a business must show that they have an understanding of this, to ensure they are actively promoting the Licensing Objectives.

“The way the store was operating when my officers attended together with their application failing to recognise the increased risks, left us no choice but to object.

“I welcome the decision of the Licensing Sub-Committee to refuse this application as it shows their continued support in maintaining a safe and successful Night Time Economy in Skegness.”