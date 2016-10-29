Season change sees benefits claims rise in Skegness

The number of people claiming out-of-work benefits in East Lindsey rose slightly last month, but the message from Skegness Jobcentre Plus is that the impact of seasonal trade on the town is becoming less pronounced.

The district’s claimant count climbed from 1,240 to 1,245 from August to September, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

Typically, the area’s tally drops during spring and summer and rises during autumn and winter – perhaps not surprising given the amount of trade that relies on seasonal work.

However, Peter Hayes, employer relations manager at Skegness Jobcentre Plus, said the season is extending.

“We are not noticing a dip yet and we are in mid-October. The season is definitely extending,” he said. “Employers are trying to find ways of attracting people through the whole of the year.”