Search is on for Skegness’ top businesses

The search is on for the top businesses and members of their teams who make Skegness great.

Official sponsors met at the 2016 Business of the Year winners, Little Learners, on Friday to launch the countdown to this year’s Skegness Business Awards, organised by Skegness Partnership.

The success of the awards is beyond expectations Judy Chapman, Partnership secretary

There are 10 categories, including new ones, and an overall prize for Business of the Year. Prizes will be awarded at a glittering ceremony in November.

Judy Chapman, Partnership secretary, said: “It’s exciting to be now launching the third awards.

“The success of the awards is beyond expectations and it’s the best thing to get entries from so many amazing businesses.

“I am really looking forward to working with the 2017 sponsors and want to say a big appreciation to them for making it all possible.”

Che Shing Li, managing director of Hodgkinsons Solicitors, said: “We are proud to be the Official Sponsors of the Skegness Business Awards 2017.

“Skegness has many successful, dynamic and creative businesses that should be recognised in the local community. The Awards provide an opportunity and platform for those businesses to be recognised for their achievements. As a local businessman, I am only too proud to be able to help with this process. I wish all of the applicants all the very best of luck.”

Nominations can be made on the Skegness Business Awards’ new website at skegnessbusinessawards.co.uk