Screwfix store to open in Skegness creating 14 jobs

Trade retailer Screwfix is to officially open its first store in Skegness tomorrow (Thursday).

The new branch on Hawthorn Road will create an additional 14 jobs and is part of the company’s ongoing expansion plans.

Screwfix’s new Skegness store manager, Steve Gullen said: “We’ve created 14 brand-new vacancies and have employed local people from around the Skegness area.

“Our new team includes people of all ages and levels of experience, but the most important requirement is that they have the right attitude and can offer superb customer service. Everyone here is really looking forward to the store opening.”

Tradespeople and DIYers are all invited to attend the opening where they can also demonstrate their professional skills in a free-to-enter screw drilling competition. The fastest time wins a 40in smart TV.

Throughout the store’s launch celebration period from Thursday through the weekend until Sunday, December 4, all product ranges will carry a 10 per cent discount among other store specific special offers.

Steve added: “I’m confident that we’ve got a great location here in Skegness. My team and I have already been out and about getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and we’ve all been struck by how friendly everyone has been.”

The store is open Monday to Friday 7am-8pm, Saturday 7am-6pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.