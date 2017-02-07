REVEALED: The 66 businesses in Boston and East Lindsey not meeting ‘Satisfactory’ food hygiene standards

Food Standards Agency inspectors have found 66 food outlets in Boston and East Lindsey failed to meet satisfactory levels of food hygiene.

In the last round of inspections, 20 city restaurants, cafes, takeaways or food shops were graded as 2, meaning ‘improvement necessary.’

Some 42 businesses were given a 1 star rating meaning ‘major improvement is necessary’ and four were given 0 star, signifying urgent improvement is required.

The good news is most businesses preparing food in the area were ranked three or above.

ZERO STAR - URGENT IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY

Canton House - 30 High Street Wainfleet Skegness

Fantasy Kebab & Curry House - Fantasy Island Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness

Murrays News - 17 Lumley Road Skegness

White Hart Inn -East Road Tetford Lincolnshire

ONE START - MAJOR IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY

Jo’s Salsa Bar - 1 Red Lion Street Boston

Lithuanian Grocery - 5 Emery Lane Boston

Nikita - 10 South End Boston

Ali-Ba-Ba-Q - Eastgate Market Sea Lane Ingoldmells

Applebys Ices Ltd Cafe - Main Road Conisholme Lincolnshire

Bollywood Coffee - Eastgate Market Sea Lane Ingoldmells

Boston Road Stores - 24A Boston Road Spilsby Lincolnshire

Canaam - Vine Road Chapel St Leonards Skegness

Ceeshells - Foreshore Kiosk 4 Tower Esplanade Skegness

Cost Cutter - Sibsey Post Office Main Road Sibsey Boston

Costcutter - 20 High Street Burgh Le Marsh Skegness

Costcutter - 1-2 The Esplanade Chapel St Leonards Lincolnshire Pe24 5Tb

Dragon House - 350 Roman Bank Skegness Lincolnshire

Golden Boy - 8 St Lawrence Street Horncastle

Grosvenor House Hotel - North Parade Skegness

High House Home Guard - High House Farm Tumby Moorside Boston Lincolnshire

Icepak - Skegness Stadium Marsh Lane Orby Skegness

La Dolce Vita - 10 High Street Skegness Lincolnshire

Le Taj Restaurant - 37 Upgate Louth

Lincolnshire Cooperative Ltd - 33 Market Place Tattershall Lincoln

Little Dorrit’S - 8 Station Road Woodhall Spa Lincolnshire

Oceana - Ingoldmells Service Station Skegness Road Ingoldmells Skegness

Panda - Fantasy Island Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness

Raela Ltd - 18 Aswell Street Louth

Rainbow Slush - Bibbys Beach Bar Ingoldmells Point Ingoldmells Skegness

Simpsons Fish And Chips - 15 High Street Skegness Lincolnshire

Spicy Grill - Trunch Lane Chapel St Leonards

The Boston Golf Club - Boston Golf Club Boston Road Cowbridge Boston

Coxwains Cabin Hotel - 27 Admiralty Road Mablethorpe Lincolnshire

The Crown & Anchor - Tetney Lock Road Tetney Lock Grimsby

The Royal Oak - Main Road New Bolingbroke Boston

The Turks Head - Main Road Maltby Le Marsh Alford

The Waterside Tavern - Waterside Leisure Park Anchor Lane Ingoldmells Skegness

The Yellow Mountain Hotel - 104 South Parade Skegness

Thornton Game Ltd - Ox Pasture Farm Ox Pasture Lane Thornton Horncastle

Turkish Grill - 3 Aswell Street Louth Lincs

Walls Lane General Stores - Walls Lane Ingoldmells Skegness

Waterfront Club - Lakeside Park Warren Road North Somercotes Louth

Williams Bar And Lounge - 90-94 Lumley Road Skegness

Windmill Hotel & Nayeemas - The Windmill Hotel 10 Market Place Alford

Windys - 127C-127D Drummond Road Skegness

X-Site Cafe - X-Site Skatepark Sea View Pullover Skegness

TWO STAR - IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY

Beachlands Tea Room North Parade Skegness

Bel Piatto - 55B Roman Bank Skegness

Brians Pickles - Flea Market Cemetery Road Wragby Lincolnshire

Dexters Alehouse And Kitchen - Kidgate Louth

Frankie Tomato - Unit 6 Tower Point Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness Pe25 1Pn

John Darke Louth Ltd - A16 Garage 67 Grimsby Road Louth Lincolnshire

King Kebab - 1 Sandbeck Arcade Skegness

L A Cafe - 1 Grand Parade Skegness

Lite Bites - 16 Roman Bank Skegness Lincolnshire

Masala Queen - 1 Park Buildings Trunch Lane Chapel St Leonards Skegness

Mavrick (Stickney Car Boot) - Street Record Main Road Stickney

Oasis Ice Cream Bar - Ingoldmells Point Ingoldmells Skegness

Six Sails Mill - Sibsey Trader Mill Frithville Road Sibsey Boston

The Bell Inn - Firsby Road Halton Holegate Spilsby

The Golden Dragon - 47 Roman Bank Skegness Lincolnshire

The Guest House - High Street Burgh Le Marsh Skegness

The Hideaway - The Esplanade Chapel St Leonards Skegness

The North Shore Hotel - North Shore Road Skegness Lincolnshire

The Rock & Sweet Stall - Ingoldmells Village Outdoor Market Sea Lane Ingoldmells

Tian Tian Xian - 85 Victoria Road Mablethorpe Lincolnshire