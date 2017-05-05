Novel has childhood roots in Skegness

An author whose last novel made The Sunday Times Bestseller List has now released her next book.

Elaine Everest, 63, has released her novel The Butlins Girls, which follows Molly who applies for a job at a Butlins holiday camp.

Elaine has a personal connection to Skegness, as her mother’s family owned a fairground for about 100 years.

Family legend says that Billy Butlin, a showman and entrepreneur behind Butlins, purchased some of the fairground rides off the family.

Holidays as a child would always be at the seaside and holiday camps. Elaine said: “Skegness was an ideal setting for me, as I loved holiday camps as a child.”

Elaine has been working as a freelance writer for 20 years, writing short stories, magazine articles and blogs.

She grew up in the Erith area of Kent, where she based her second book The Woolworths Girls.

Elaine met her agent Caroline Sheldon in 2014, and described being signed as ‘the stuff that dreams are made of’.

Her next novel, Christmas in Woolworths, is set to be released in November.

The Butlins Girls is available at www.panmacmillan.com