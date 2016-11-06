New grant for small businesses in East Lindsey

A new grant to support businesses in East Lindsey is to be launched by the district council.

The Micro Business Grant will be available from September to help small businesses of up to nine employees.

The grant can fund activities such as staff development, digital sales, marketing activity, business planning and accessing new markets.

It will cover 50 per cent of the total project costs up to a maximum of £3,000.

Coun Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and rural economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “This new fund is about supporting new start-up businesses to grow and develop by contributing towards the essential resources involved when establishing a new business.

“It’s important that we continue to support local businesses which help to boost the economy of East Lindsey.”

Application deadlines are as follows: bidding round one, January 6, 2017; bidding round two, March 10, 2017.

To learn more about the grant, or to apply, contact the district council’s economic development team on 01507 601111 or MBG@e-lindsey.gov.uk

Alternatively, visit www. e-lindsey.gov.uk/mbg