Long-serving members of staff at Lincolnshire accountants recognised

Long-serving members of staff at a regional chartered accountants have been recognised for their years of service.

Five colleagues at Duncan and Toplis received long service awards at the company’s second-annual Company Team Update, held recently at the Lincolnshire Showground Epic Centre.

They included Annette Stewart and Sandy Jane, who have both contributed 15 years to the business and are based at its Boston office in Endeavour Park.

Manager Annette has been with Duncan and Toplis since leaving school at 18.

“My fifteen years has gone extremely fast indeed – blink and you’d miss it!” she said.

Sandy is personal assistant to the managing director, Adrian Reynolds, and started working for the company in 2000 when she first moved to the area.

“There have been many changes in Duncan & Toplis over the years with the progression of IT and a move of location to Endeavour Park in 2006 to a purpose-built office. I am very fortunate to work alongside a very professional team of individuals who, like me, enjoy working alongside our clients. I enjoy the ever-changing challenges that face a progressive and forward-looking company and I look forward to the next 15 years.”

In addition to the long service awards, the Company Team Update also saw the presentation of reports on how the company is performing.

Mr Reynolds said: “This was a great day for all at Duncan and Toplis. The chance to get everyone together from our 11 offices across the East Midlands is rare. It’s a great opportunity to inform our extensive team of our successes, to reflect on the last 12 months and to see where we are headed for the future.

“We also celebrated members of the team who have given us many years of valuable serviceand I wish to thank them again for their commitment and hard work.”