Fresh vegetable packs recalled by Sainsbury’s over salmonella fears

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has recalled seven of its fresh vegetable stir fry products because they may contain salmonella.
The products affected are:
Product: Sainsbury’s Oriental Style Vegetable Stir Fry
Pack size: 300g
Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017
Item code: 6274397
Product: Sainsbury’s Mushroom Stir Fry
Pack size: 350g
Use By date: up to and including 13 February 2017
Item Code: 7282405
Product: Sainsbury’s Beansprouts
Pack size: 400g
Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017
Item code: 6369234
Product: Sainsbury’s Mixed Pepper Stir Fry
Pack size: 300g
Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017
Item code: 7282427
Product: Sainsbury’s Basics Stir Fry
Pack size: 700g
Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017
Item code: 6856988
Product: Sainsbury’s Hot & Spicy Stir Fry
Pack size: 300g
Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017
Item code: 7671908
Product: Sainsbury’s Sweet & Crunchy Stir Fry
Pack size: 600g
Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017
Item code: 7671914
No other Sainsbury’s products are known to be affected.
Risk
The products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Our advice to consumers
If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the nearest Sainsbury’s store where you bought them for a full refund.
Action taken by the company
Sainsbury’s is recalling the above products. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the notice at the link below.
