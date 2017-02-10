Fresh vegetable packs recalled by Sainsbury’s over salmonella fears

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has recalled seven of its fresh vegetable stir fry products because they may contain salmonella.

The products affected are:

Product: Sainsbury’s Oriental Style Vegetable Stir Fry

Pack size: 300g

Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017

Item code: 6274397

Product: Sainsbury’s Mushroom Stir Fry

Pack size: 350g

Use By date: up to and including 13 February 2017​

Item Code: 7282405

Product: Sainsbury’s Beansprouts

Pack size: 400g

Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017​

Item code: 6369234

Product: Sainsbury’s Mixed Pepper Stir Fry

Pack size: 300g

Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017​

Item code: 7282427

Product: Sainsbury’s Basics Stir Fry

Pack size: 700g

Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017​

Item code: 6856988

Product: Sainsbury’s Hot & Spicy Stir Fry

Pack size: 300g

Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017​

Item code: 7671908

Product: Sainsbury’s Sweet & Crunchy Stir Fry

Pack size: 600g

Use by date: up to and including 13 February 2017​

Item code: 7671914

No other Sainsbury’s products are known to be affected.

Risk

The products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Our advice to consumers

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the nearest Sainsbury’s store where you bought them for a full refund.

Action taken by the company

Sainsbury’s is recalling the above products. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the notice at the link below.