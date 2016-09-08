Skegness caravan park set for £1.5 million development

A new £1.5 million development has been announced for a caravan park in Ingoldmells.

The new development on the Chase, Anchor Lane, will boast a large family bar and restaurant offering a variety of food and drink, live entertainment and showing live sports.It will also contain a large indoor children’s soft play area.

Outside, there will be a substantial south facing decked area complete with seating and a large outdoor children’s playground.

Furthermore, there will be a state-of-the-art launderette.

This is the latest investment made by Blue Anchor Leisure which has 16 parks across the coastal strip including Skegness, Ingoldmells, Chapel St Leonards, Croft, Mablethorpe and Winthorpe

Directors of Blue Anchor Leisure said they ‘are committed to continually invest in our parks to make them the best they can be’.

A spokesman added: “This new facility will be a fantastic centerpiece on a wonderful park. As a family run business we understand the need to create jobs in our local area so the surrounding villages have prosperous communities to live in. Developments such as this fuels local employment not just in the bars and hospitality sector but also the construction industry.”

The bar and restaurant will be named ‘Woody’s Bar and Restaurant’ in the memory of John Woodward.