Benefits count falls in East Lindsey - but it’s up year-on-year

The number of people claiming out-of-work benefits in East Lindsey fell last month, but remains up on its position 12 months earlier.

This is according to the latest monthly statistics from the Office for National Statistics, released on Wednesday.

They show the district’s claimant count dropped by 80 to 1,520 during May – in line with seasonal trends.

Year-on-year the count is up by 145, however.

Last month’s fall saw the proportion of people of a working age claiming out-of-work benefits in East Lindsey drop from 2.1 per cent to 2.0 per cent.