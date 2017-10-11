Business Awards need your vote on where best to eat in Skegness

The countdown to the Skegness Business Awards has begun – and your help is needed to determine the winner of the ‘Best Place to Eat’ category.

Entries for the awards, organised by Skegness Partnership, has now closed and judges have been busy shortlisting the categories.

If you want yours to win please go to the website and give them your vote Taj Bola, owner of category sponsor The Royal Hotel

There are 12 entries in the Best Place to East category, which is why it is being put to the people’s vote.

Partnership secretary Judy Chapman said: “We had so many entries in the Best Place to Eat category that the judges couldn’t possibly eat their way around them all, so we are turning to those who really know where to go for the best meals - the customers.

“We want them to help us chose the winner by voting in a poll on our website.”

Taj Bola, owner of category sponsor The Royal Hotel, said: “I’m delighted that so many people have nominated their favourite place to eat. If you want yours to win please go to the website and give them your vote. They will be very grateful for your thanks and support.”

Shortlisting has also begun in the other categories, with judges choosing their top three with the help of a specifically tailored score sheet to ensure fairness and consistency throughout.

The three finalists will then be contacted within the next week or so.

Arrangements will then be made for the judges to visit them and learn more about the businesses.

The ‘Best New Business’ category is overseen by the main sponsor of the event, Hodgkinsons Solicitors.

Chloe Sullivan, of Hodgkinsons Solicitors, said: “It was great to see so many nominations for the ‘best new business’ category as it really goes to show what opportunities are out there for business people and entrepreneurs alike. “There is a lot of business to be gained from such a busy seaside resort and it is fantastic to see this being taken advantage of with such successful new businesses starting out.

“We are looking forward to meeting with our three finalists and getting to know them and their business.”

Voting for the ‘Best Place to East’ goes live today (Wednesday) for 10 days. For further information and to vote in the poll, visit skegnessbusinessa wards.co.uk

Awards will be presented at a ceremony in November.